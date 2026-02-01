PM Modi Wishes Himanta Sarma On Birthday CM Attacks Congress Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday wishes to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his 57th birthday. In a post on X, PM Modi praised Sarma's leadership, stating, "Warm birthday wishes to Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. Under his leadership, Assam has made remarkable progress in various sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life in the service of the people." Warm birthday wishes to Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. Under his leadership, Assam has made remarkable progress in various sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people.@himantabiswa - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2026

Sarma Attacks Congress Over Immigration Row

Meanwhile, Sarma on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that Congress leaders only "care about illegal Bangladeshi migrants" and not about the interests of indigenous Assamese.

Responding to Gogoi's allegations against him, Sarma said, "They only care about illegal Bangladeshi migrants and have no concern for local Assamese people. Thousand Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi will be able to do nothing as far as I am concerned. Right now, the situation is very crucial for Assamese people, and it is about their existence in the state."

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid an ongoing political row over his recent comments on illegal immigration and the use of the term "Miya Muslims".

CM Defends 'Miya Muslims' Remark

Earlier today, CM Sarma had defended his remarks, stating that he had not coined the term "Miya Muslims" and that it had been in vogue within the community itself, which had migrated from Bangladesh to refer to themselves.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said those attacking him for his remarks on "Miyan" should note the Supreme Court of India's observations on Assam and illegal migration. "Those who are attacking me for my remarks on 'Miyan'--a word used in Assam in the context of Bangladeshi Muslim illegal migration--should pause and read what the Supreme Court of India itself has said about Assam. This is not my language, not my imagination, and not political exaggeration," he said. (ANI)

