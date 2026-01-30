Ozone Generator Market Research Report 2026 - Global Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ozone Generator Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Ozone Generator Market is projected to expand from USD 1.82 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.82 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.57%

Growth in this sector is primarily spurred by strict environmental laws regarding wastewater discharge and the increasing global demand for high-quality potable water, which requires the elimination of micropollutants and pathogens. As noted by the American Water Works Association in 2024, 61.3% of surveyed water utilities were actively pursuing source water protection plans, a strategic move that demands advanced technologies like ozonation to guarantee supply safety and regulatory adherence.

Despite these drivers, market expansion faces obstacles due to the substantial initial capital investment and high energy costs required to operate industrial-grade ozone systems. These financial hurdles, coupled with the technical complexities involved in managing safety risks like gas leakage, can hinder adoption among smaller municipalities and cost-conscious industrial facilities. Consequently, while the demand for advanced treatment capabilities is rising, the economic and operational demands of installing and maintaining these systems remain a significant barrier for entities with limited resources.

Market Drivers

A major catalyst for the Global Ozone Generator Market is the expansion of municipal water and wastewater infrastructure, necessitated by the need to upgrade aging utility networks and accommodate population growth. As urbanization accelerates, governments and utilities are allocating significant funding toward modernizing facilities to ensure regulatory compliance and enhance effluent quality, which directly supports the adoption of advanced ozone disinfection systems.

Simultaneously, the market is being propelled by a rising demand for chemical-free and residue-free disinfection methods, particularly within industrial sectors such as energy and semiconductor manufacturing. Industries are increasingly turning to ozone solutions to achieve stringent ultrapure water standards without generating harmful chemical byproducts, a capability that traditional chlorination lacks. This shift is reflected in significant commercial milestones.

Market Challenges

The significant financial commitment necessary for ozone generation systems serves as a primary restraint on market growth. Industrial-grade ozone generators require not only a substantial initial capital expenditure for installation but also incur high ongoing operational costs due to their energy-intensive requirements. This economic burden is particularly severe for smaller municipalities and industrial facilities with limited budgets, often compelling them to postpone the adoption of advanced disinfection technologies in favor of less expensive alternatives.

Market Trends

A prominent trend in the market is the integration of ozone generators with Ultraviolet (UV) light or Hydrogen Peroxide systems to establish Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOP), which significantly boost oxidation potential for treating complex industrial wastewater and eliminating persistent organic pollutants. This development is driven by the limitations of traditional disinfection methods in degrading recalcitrant compounds such as PFAS and pharmaceutical residues, prompting utilities to invest heavily in more sophisticated oxidation technologies..

In the commercial sector, hotels, hospitals, and commercial laundries are actively transitioning to ozone-injected laundry systems that enable cold water washing, resulting in reduced energy consumption, extended linen lifespan, and minimized chemical detergent use. This adoption of ozone-based laundry solutions is fundamentally reshaping the operational economics of the hospitality and healthcare industries by replacing thermal disinfection with oxidation, thereby eliminating the need for energy-intensive hot water cycles.

Key Players Profiled in the Ozone Generator Market:



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Suez Utilities Company

Ozone Tech Systems

Primozone Production AB

Ebara Corporation

Lenntech

ESCO International Pinnacle Ozone Solutions LLC

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Ozone Generator Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Ozone Generator Market, by Technology:



Ultraviolet

Cold Plasma

Corona Discharge Electrolytic

Ozone Generator Market, by Application:



Water Treatment

Air Purification

Laboratory & Medical Equipment Others

Ozone Generator Market, by End-Use:



Industrial

Residential

Municipal Commercial

Ozone Generator Market, by Type:



Large Ozone Generator (>5kg/h)

Middle Ozone Generator (100 gm/h- 5 kg/h) Small Ozone Generator (< 100 gm/h)

Ozone Generator Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

