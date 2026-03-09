PROFILE: Mojtaba Khamenei, The Gatekeeper Now Leading Iran

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old cleric who spent decades as the most powerful“gatekeeper” in the Islamic Republic, was named Iran's third Supreme Leader on Sunday, formalising a transition from the shadows to the pinnacle of state authority.



The Man in the Shadows

Military and IRGC Ties

Clerical Credentials

A Controversial Succession The Road Ahead

Contents

His appointment by the Assembly of Experts follows the Feb. 28 assassination of his father, Ali Khamenei, in an air strike on his Tehran compound. For years, the younger Khamenei was described by diplomats and analysts as the“hidden power” behind his father's robes, wielding immense influence over the country's security apparatus and the Office of the Supreme Leader without ever holding a formal government post.

Born in 1969 in the religious centre of Mashhad, Mojtaba is the second son of the late leader. His upbringing was defined by the revolutionary fervour of the 1970s; his father was a frequent target of the Shah's secret police, SAVAK. Following the 1979 revolution, the family moved to Tehran, where Mojtaba attended the Alavi High School, a prestigious training ground for the new regime's elite.

While his father climbed to the presidency and eventually the supreme leadership in 1989, Mojtaba remained largely out of the public eye. However, US diplomatic cables released by WikiLeaks in 2008 identified him as a“primary gatekeeper” who managed access to his father and allegedly monitored communication to safeguard the elder Khamenei's authority.

The cornerstone of Mojtaba's power is his deep-rooted alliance with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He joined the military in 1987 and served in the Habib Battalion during the final years of the Iran-Iraq War.

This service allowed him to forge lifelong bonds with figures who later became heads of Iran's intelligence and security wings. According to the US Treasury, which sanctioned him in 2019, he worked closely with the IRGC's Quds Force and the Basij volunteer militia. He is widely believed to have played a central role in orchestrating the crackdown on the 2009“Green Movement” protests following the disputed re-election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Mojtaba's religious standing has been a point of internal debate. He began his theological studies in Tehran under hisfather and Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi before moving to the holy city of Qom in 1999. There, he was mentored by arch-conservative clerics, including Mohammad-Taqi Mesbah-Yazdi.

Though critics once questioned his theological depth, his profile within the seminaries grew steadily. In 2022, state-linked media began referring to him as an“Ayatollah,” a title essential for any candidate seeking to lead the theocracy. His supporters view him as a defender of the“Velayat-e Faqih” (Guardianship of the Jurist), while his education under Mesbah-Yazdi signals a likely disdain for democratic or reformist elements within the system.







His elevation to the post of“Rahbar” (Leader) marks the first time since the 1979 revolution that power has passed from father to son-a development that critics argue betrays the revolution's core promise to end hereditary monarchy.

“Mojtaba, may you die and not become the leader,” was a common chant during the 2022“Woman, Life, Freedom” protests, reflecting the public's awareness of his growing influence. Beyond the political controversy, the Khamenei family faces allegations regarding their control over“bonyads”-charitable foundations that manage $bn in assets and state-linked industries.

Mojtaba Khamenei takes command at a moment of existential crisis. With the country still reeling from the assassination of its long-term leader and amid an ongoing conflict with US-led forces and Israel, the“Man in the Shadows” must now navigate open war.

His first challenge will be consolidating the support of the 88-member Assembly of Experts and the IRGC high command, ensuring that the clerical establishment remains unified as he steps out from behind the curtain to lead a nation under fire.

Supreme Leader Office Powers

The office of the Supreme Leader is the central pillar of the Iranian political system, combining religious authority with absolute political and military command. Under the principle of“Velayat-e Faqih,” or Guardianship of the Jurist, the leader ensures state governance remains in accordance with Sharia law.

Article 110 of the Iranian constitution grants the Supreme Leader vast powers, including:



Determining the general policies of the Islamic Republic after consultation with the Expediency Council.

Supreme command of the armed forces, including the power to declare war and peace.

The appointment and dismissal of the head of the judiciary, the head of state broadcasting, the chief of the joint staff, and the commander-in-chief of the IRGC. The authority to dismiss the president following a Supreme Court ruling or a vote of incompetence by the parliament.

While the president and members of parliament are directly elected, strategic state policies remain under the leader's supervision. Other names previously considered for the succession included Alireza Arafi, Hassan Rouhani, Hassan Khomeini, and Mohammad Mehdi Mirbaqeri.

The Assembly of Experts, which is popularly elected every eight years, possesses the theoretical power to dismiss a leader if they fail to meet the required qualifications. In the event of a vacancy, the constitution mandates that a temporary leadership council manage state affairs until a successor is chosen. Mojtaba Khamenei becomes only the third person to hold the office since 1979, following the republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, and his late father.