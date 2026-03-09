Forty-Six Children To Be Evacuated From Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation has decided on the mandatory evacuation of 46 children together with their parents or legal guardians from four settlements in the Stanislav and Kherson communities," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, some families with children plan to relocate to safer areas within the Kherson community, as well as to the cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa. There are also preliminary arrangements for the possible accommodation of families in Kryvyi Rih and in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

According to the ministry, since June 1, 2025, more than 178,000 people have been evacuated from frontline areas of Ukraine to safer regions, including more than 23,000 children and over 6,000 people with limited mobility.

Fourteen transit centers are currently operating across Ukraine to support evacuees.

