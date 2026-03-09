Israeli Minister Ben Gvir Moves To Arm 300,000 Jerusalem Residents, 41 Neighbourhoods Now Eligible For Gun Licences
According to a report by The Times of Israel, the move essentially counts as a blanket eligibility for a gun licence for all residents of Jerusalem, regardless of whether they are, or have been, a member of Israel's security forces.Also Read | Lebanon Seeks Direct Talks With Israel to End Hezbollah Fighting
“Precisely in the shadow of the war and during Ramadan, Jerusalem residents have a basic right to defend themselves and their families,” said the minister, calling on Jerusalem residents to obtain a gun licence.
"Firearms in the hands of responsible citizens constitute an important component in strengthening personal security and enabling an initial response to terror and crime,” Ben Gvir reasoned, adding, "In many cases, it has already been proven that a weapon in the hands of citizens helped thwart attacks and save lives."
“I call on the residents of Jerusalem: Go get a firearm licence. A weapon saves lives!,” the minister said in his statement, calling on people of the city to apply for licences at the earliest.
The 41 Jewish neighbourhoods in Jerusalem for which the move has been announced will join Har Nof, Givat Shaul, Neve Yaakov and Gilo - four neighborhoods on outskirts of the city - as areas in which residents are eligible to obtain a firearms licence.Also Read | Trump suggests Iran war nears end, then threatens escalation if... The newly approved neighbourhoods are:
- Talpiot Shimon HaTzadik Emek Refaim Meker Baruch Meker Haim Machane Yehuda Zichron Moshe Kiryat HaChadassim Holyland Geula Erez HaBira Rechavia Ramat Denia Ramat Sharet Ramat Eshkol Romema Kiryat Menachem Kiryat Yovel Kiryat Shmuel Katamon HaYeshana Pat Ir Ganim Ein Kerem Sanhedria N'vei Yaakov Nachlaot Center of the City Ma'alot Dafna Mamilla Manahat Malcha Mea Shearim Kiryat Moshe Komemiyut Bukharim The German Colony Beit Israel Baka Beit VeGan Beit HaKerem Givat Mordechai
The move comes amid growing demand for access to firearms, which has been strong since the October 7, 2024 attacks by Hamas, which killed over 1,000 Israelis.
In the wake of the October 7 attacks and growing requests for gun permits, the National Security Ministry also granted temporary authority to Ben Gvir's personal staff appointees, some Knesset employees, and others to approve gun licence applications.
The move is also a continuation of firearms policy under Ben Gvir, which has armed over 240,000 Israelis - "an unprecedented number" - since his appointment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment