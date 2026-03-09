Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Death, Fire, And Fury': Trump Draws Red Line On Strait Of Hormuz, Says Iran Will Be Hit '20 Times Harder'

2026-03-09 09:00:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) President Trump says Iran will be hit "20 times harder" if they do anything that "stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz."

Taking to Truth Social, President Trump posted,“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again - Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them - But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Live Mint

