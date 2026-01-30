QRDI Council Announces Schedule For Web Summit Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council has confirmed a comprehensive and engaging agenda for Web Summit Qatar, scheduled to take place from February 1 – 4, 2026.

As the strategic partner of Web Summit Qatar and the exclusive partner of the Corporate Innovation Summit for the third consecutive year, QRDI Council will host a diverse lineup of local and international experts in research, development, and innovation (RDI), alongside senior leaders from government, industry, and the startup ecosystem. Among these contributors are the Ministry of Public Health, Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar Development Bank, Qatar Airways and other prestigious partners and contributors supporting the agenda.

The programme will feature a series of high-impact sessions, including From Pilot to Market Entry: Qatar as a Platform for Startup Expansion, examining how Qatar supports startups in scaling regionally and globally, and Seeding Innovation: How the Small Business Innovation Grant Strengthens Qatar's Startup Ecosystem, which will spotlight the programme's impact, announce the launch of its next cycle, and reveal the winners of the first cycle.

These sessions represent just a selection of a broader, multi-day programme, with additional panels, discussions, and activations taking place throughout the summit at the QRDI Council Pavilion.

At this year's Web Summit, QRDI Council will also recognise outstanding achievements through its Rising Innovators Award.