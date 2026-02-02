Laura Fernandez Wins Costa Rica Presidential Election

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

San José: Laura Fernandez won Costa Rica's presidential election on Sunday by a landslide after promising to crack down hard on rising violence in the country.

Fernandez's nearest rival, center-right economist Alvaro Ramos, conceded defeat as results from 81.24 percent of polling stations showed Fernandez winning the election on the first round with 48.94 percent to 33.02 percent for Ramos.

She is the second woman to be elected president, after Laura Chinchilla who governed from 2010 to 2014.