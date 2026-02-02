Trump Rages Over Grammys As Stars Unite Against ICE, Threatens To Sue 'Talentless Loser' Trevor Noah Over Epstein Remark

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) raged against the Grammy Awards, on a night when major winners, including the first Latin winner Bad Bunny, spoke out against the immigration crackdown by ICE.

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer," Trump said in a lengthy post on his platform Truth Social.

Accusing host Trevor Noah of being "almost as bad as" comedian and Trump critic Jimmy Kimmel, the US President addressed Noah's comments about his association with disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," Trump wrote.

He also threatened a lawsuit against Noah, calling the comedian and late-night talk show host a "loser".

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$," wrote a clearly agitated Trump.

"Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you! President DJT," was the US President's foreboding conclusion.

What did Trevor Noah say?

Noah played it mostly safe with regard to Trump while hosting his sixth Grammy Awards event, initially just ridiculing pop star Nicki Minaj's recent praise of the US President, who she visited at the White House.

“Nicki Minaj is not here,” Noah said, to big cheers from the audience at the event.“She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues,” he added.

The comedian then broke into an Trump impression, and said,“Actually Nicki, I have the biggest ass, everybody's saying it Nicki.”

Noah later also took a shot at Trump's recent remark on his wishes to contest for a 'fourth term' as US President: commenting on the 68th Grammy Awards being his last, the South African comedian joked,“I believe in term limits.”

But it wasn't Noah's comments on Minaj's visit, or his other potshots that irked Trump, it was what came after.

As Billie Eilish won the song of the year award, Noah joked, Wow. That is a Grammy that every artist wants...almost as much as Trump wants Greenland."

"Which makes sense. I mean, because Epstein's island is gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton,” said Noah.

As the audience erupted in cheers and disbelief, Noah said,“Oh, I told you, it's my last year. What are you going to do about it?”