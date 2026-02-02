Music Bridges Divides - Teymur Goychayev On 'Dialogue With Tofig Abbasov' (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Network platform has released the latest episode of the analytical video project“Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” Trend reports.

The distinguished guest of the program was Azerbaijani conductor and People's Artist Teymur Goychayev, who is also the director of the Bulbul Specialized Secondary Music School.

Goychayev emphasized that music can bridge the gaps and break down the barriers created by conflict, bringing people together.

“We went through a difficult period of military confrontation, and walls of alienation appeared. Now they must be torn down, instilling faith in the future and hope. Music can play a huge role in this; it unites because musicians speak one language: notes,” he said.

He stressed that music can create pathways between nations, mending the innate human bond.



He underscored the significance of shaping the minds of the younger generation.

“You are citizens of the planet; music has no nationality. Art is a language everyone understands, regardless of country or faith,” he noted.

The conductor also noted Azerbaijan's measured and peaceful stance today.

“Peace benefits everyone. Those who provoked wars profited from bloodshed, but we need to build a future without enmity,” he said.

Goychayev shared that over 380 children study at his school, where teachers aim not only to teach music but also to nurture spiritually mature individuals.

“If a teacher spreads goodness, children feel it. If they speak of hatred, children will hate. Music is the easiest way to convey this,” he explained.

He highlighted the professionalism of Azerbaijani music schools, pointing out that their graduates frequently find themselves in the halls of prestigious conservatories overseas and take center stage in orchestras around the globe.

“Talent is one percent; ninety-nine percent is daily effort. I tell my students, if you want respect on the global stage, be professionals,” Goychayev said.

Concluding the discussion, the maestro expressed confidence that art can be a balm for the wounds left by conflict.

“When Rostropovich played by the destroyed Berlin Wall, he expressed faith in peace. We must also play, literally and figuratively. Music heals souls, brings people together, and can break down the strongest walls. This is our path to peace,” he said.

Here is the full video recording of the program for our readers:

<p></p> <p></p> <strong> </strong>