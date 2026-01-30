Three Egyptian Universities Added To Approved Postgraduate List

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the inclusion of three Egyptian universities in the list of approved universities for postgraduate studies (master's and doctoral degrees only), for study abroad at the student's own expense and on a full-time basis.

The approved institutions are Cairo University, Ain Shams University, and the American University in Cairo. This step comes as part of the Ministry's periodic updates to the list of recognised higher education institutions.

The updated lists were prepared in accordance with approved academic ranking criteria, while taking into account the needs of students wishing to pursue postgraduate studies at the master's and doctoral levels outside the country at their own expense. The update also aims to ensure the quality of academic programmes and the alignment of their outcomes with applicable standards.

In this context, the Ministry stressed the importance of regulating students' study abroad, noting that obtaining prior approval is a fundamental requirement for those wishing to study outside the country, whether at their own expense or sponsored by their employer.

In this regard, Jaber Ahmed Al-Jaber, Director of the University Degree Equivalency Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, stated that updating the list of approved universities is part of a periodic review based on recognised academic ranking standards, taking into consideration the quality of education and the diversity of options available to students seeking to continue their postgraduate studies at the master's and doctoral levels abroad.

The updated lists also saw an expansion in the number of approved Arab universities, which reached 19 universities across seven countries: the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Lebanese Republic, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Tunisia, the Republic of Iraq, and the Arab Republic of Egypt, following a review of their academic rankings through recognised ranking platforms.

The Ministry has made it possible to apply through the prior approval service link available on the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's website.