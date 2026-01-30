Attorneys' Admission Committee Holds First Meeting Following Reconstitution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Attorneys' Admission Committee, chaired by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, convened yesterday at its permanent headquarters in the Ministry of Justice.

At the outset of the meeting, the Minister welcomed the new members of the committee following the issuance of the ministerial decision No. 10 of 2026 to reconstitute it.

He stressed the importance of the topics entrusted to the committee within its jurisdiction to develop the legal profession and consider new registration applications submitted, and to expedite their resolution, which reflects the role played by the legal profession in embodying the vision of the wise leadership to consolidate effective justice and advance the Qatari legal system, and the legal effort undertaken by lawyers as assistants to the judiciary.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the topics on its agenda, including the restructuring of its subcommittees, witnessed eight new lawyers taking the legal oath, and considered applications from several business owners to register as practicing lawyers.

The committee also considered the requests of a number of new lawyers whose training period had ended, and approved the minutes of previous subcommittees, reviewing requests to transfer the registration of lawyers to the register of lawyers practicing before the Court of Cassation, and approving requests of lawyers under training, in addition to a number of organisational topics and controls for the work of the legal profession, including discussing a proposal to develop tests for lawyers applying for registration and practicing the profession, and appropriate decisions were made regarding them.

The committee emphasised the need for the participants of the 16th mandatory programme for lawyers in training to adhere to the approved programme within the specialised legal training plan for 2026, and to commit to discipline in attending lectures according to the dates announced in the lecture schedule as stipulated in the training regulations of the Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies.