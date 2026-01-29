Dhurandhar's Censored OTT Version Fails To Impress, Netizens Fume Over Major Edits In Ranveer Singh Movie: 'Big Letdown'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dhurandhar, the most awaited movie, started streaming on digital screens on 30 January at midnight. While many rushed to Netflix to rewatch Ranveer Singh starrer, others who didn't get a chance to watch it in theatres also tuned in. However, social media wasn't impressed with the cuts Aditya Dhar directorial movie premiered on OTT platform.

Available in in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the blockbuster movie debuted on OTT screens with major edits. The censored version drew major backlash as netizens expressed frustration on X over the trimming of nearly 10 minutes of the film. This came in stark contrast to their expectations who wished to watch uncensored version including“deleted scenes” of the original film. Complaints flooded the internet as viewers accused the streaming platform of muting dialogues and censoring abusive language.

A user wrote,“#Dhurandhar Runtime on Netflix is 3H 25M because it's derived from the Theatrical Cut of 208 mins i.e. 3H 28M. The 214 min version (3H 34M) was likely removed from the theatres & replaced with this 208 mins version. Removing those extra 3 mins of 🚭 warnings & we get 3H 25M.”

Another user remarked, "A big letdown from you people @NetflixIndia Why the hell would you Censor it when everyone is expecting for an un censored version 🤦🏻‍♂️👎🏻!! Censoring an A rated film itself is a joke whereas Animal and Kabir Singh has no cuts. Go to h**l!"

A third comment read, "Chii @NetflixIndia ruined my mood, needed uncensored version."

A fourth viewer stated,“You certify the film as A but you have muted/censored words! Like are we bunch of 5y/o or what? Everyone in this app is over 18, there's no meaning in watching a film with lots of cuts and censoring. You're just stealing the natural raw vibe from it.”

While many raised demand for release of uncensored version, a user said,“Cut version uhh around 10 mins portions deleted!”

A sixth user said,“It not the uncensored version, disappointed.”

A seventh user wrote,“Beeped words and modified dialogues are as it is even on Netflix.”

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar's OTT debut comes 8 weeks after its historic theatrical release on 5 December. The spy-action thriller grossed ₹1301 crore at the worldwide box office during its 56-day run in theatres. It emerged as the most watched Bollywood film in Hindi in the post pandemic era. At the overseas market, it did a business of ₹298.65 crore gross.

Meanwhile, India gross of Dhurandhar stands at ₹1002.35 crore, making it the first film to cross 1000 mark in a single language. The fourth biggest Indian grosser minted ₹835.86 crore net at the Hindi box office. The second most watched Hindi film raked in ₹36 lakh on the last day of its theatrical run, that is 56th day.

Anticipation is growing for the release of its sequel. The streaming giant has bought the rights of both the parts which implies that Dhurandhar Part 2 will also release on Netflix after its theatrical run. It is scheduled to premiere in cinema halls on the occasion of Eid festival, on 19 March.