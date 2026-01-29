WBEC-West Announces 20262027 Regional Forum Leadership
The Women's Business Enterprise Council-West (WBEC-West) proudly announces its Regional Forum Leadership for the 2026–2027 term. These accomplished women business leaders will serve as ambassadors, advocates, and connectors for certified Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) across WBEC-West's multi-state territory.
WBEC-West Forum Chairs and Vice Chairs play a vital role in strengthening the WBE community by fostering regional engagement, advancing opportunities for women-owned businesses, and serving as liaisons between WBEs and WBEC-West programming and corporate partnerships.
2026–2027 WBEC-West Regional Forum Leadership
Arizona
Dr. Sharon Lamm-Hartman, Chair – Inside Out Learning
Lisa Rehurek, First Vice Chair – The RFP Success Company
Devina Jackson, Second Vice Chair – Impact Legacy Law
Nevada – Las Vegas
Janeen Zook, Chair – Trattativa Meeting & Event Solutions International
Dawn Barnes, First Vice Chair – RGD Construction
Kenida Lewis, Second Vice Chair – The Adinek Group
Nevada – Reno
Monica Coburn, Chair – Ambrose Enterprises LLC dba Nevada Business Advisors
Alice Heiman, First Vice Chair – Sales Talk Force
Kelly Spallone, Second Vice Chair – Tahoe Supply Company
Utah
Haley Peck, Chair – Centennial Trucking Co.
Jan Steenblik, First Vice Chair – Network Consulting Service
Colorado/Wyoming
Erin Dougan, Chair – TalentTrust, LLC
Nicole Marsh, First Vice Chair – IMPRINT Events Group
Loree Mulay Weisman, Second Vice Chair – Mulay's Heritage Meats
Southern California – San Diego
Janet Leinhard, Chair – Virtual Instructor LLC
Brianna Birdwell, First Vice Chair – EID Solutions
Jenn Harris, Second Vice Chair – Utility Surveyors, Inc. AIRX
Southern California – Los Angeles
Shannon Kehrer, Chair – Hidey Style
Marci Klein, First Vice Chair – Klein Creative Media
Chrstya Wilson, Second Vice Chair – Wilson and Associates Coaching and Consulting, LLC
Southern California – Orange County
NeeTu Sadhwani, Chair – sunRISE group, inc.
Marianne Meileka Boules, First Vice Chair – Boules Consulting
Traci Shirachi, Second Vice Chair – A Plomb Security Group
“WBEC-West's Forum Leaders are the heartbeat of our regional communities,” said Dr. Pamela Williamson, President and CEO of WBEC-West.“Their leadership, passion, and commitment to empowering women-owned businesses strengthen our ecosystem and create meaningful pathways to opportunity, collaboration, and economic impact. We are excited to work alongside this exceptional group of leaders as they help shape the future of women entrepreneurship across the Western region.”
WBEC-West congratulates the 2026–2027 Forum Leadership and looks forward to their continued leadership in strengthening the WBE ecosystem and advancing opportunities for women-owned businesses across the Western region.
About WBEC-West
WBEC-West, the Women's Business Enterprise Council-West, is committed to driving growth, fostering equity, and inspiring innovation among women-owned businesses across the Western United States. Through its comprehensive certification, education, and advocacy efforts, WBEC-West empowers women entrepreneurs to connect with major corporations, government agencies, and organizations looking to diversify their supply chains.
As a proud Regional Partner Organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), WBEC-West supports a dynamic network of women-owned businesses in Arizona,
California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Hawaii, and beyond. Its initiatives are designed to remove barriers and create opportunities for women entrepreneurs, offering access to invaluable resources, tailored educational programs, and high-impact networking events.
From certification workshops and leadership development programs to innovative offerings like the virtual Supplier Center of Excellence, WBEC-West is dedicated to equipping women-owned businesses with the tools and strategies needed to scale and succeed in today's competitive marketplace. For more information about WBEC-West and its initiatives, visit .
