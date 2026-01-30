Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Banks In Azerbaijan Pay Over $754 Mln In Depositor Interest In January

Banks In Azerbaijan Pay Over $754 Mln In Depositor Interest In January


2026-01-30 08:04:22

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Banks operating in Azerbaijan paid a total of ₼1.282 billion ($754 million) in interest on deposits as of January 1, 2026, marking a significant increase from the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN30012026000195011045ID1110673272



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search