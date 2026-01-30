Banks In Azerbaijan Pay Over $754 Mln In Depositor Interest In January
Banks operating in Azerbaijan paid a total of ₼1.282 billion ($754 million) in interest on deposits as of January 1, 2026, marking a significant increase from the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment