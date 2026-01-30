Zelensky Orders Creation Of Drone Defense Along Line Between Kherson And Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The president announced this on Telegram following a special conference call on the situation in the regions, Ukrinform reports.

“Separate tasks have been assigned to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the development of drone defense along the line between Kherson and Zaporizhzhia,” Zelensky said.

He noted that last year, the General Staff made relevant decisions that have only been partially implemented to date.“I gave instructions to conduct an appropriate review and present response measures,” the president said.

As reported, today, Volodymyr Zelensky also stated following the conference call that the Russian army has shifted its focus to attacks on logistic s.

