EU On High Alert As Nipah Cases Confirmed In India

Akbar Novruz

The European Union is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the Nipah virus outbreak reported in India, following the confirmation of two cases in the eastern state of West Bengal, Azernews reports.

According to the European Commission, health authorities across EU member states are tracking developments after Indian officials confirmed infections among healthcare workers late last December. So far, no Nipah cases have been detected within the EU, and there is no evidence of exposure in national health databases.

Nipah virus is a highly dangerous zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans and, in some cases, between people. While some infections remain asymptomatic, severe cases can cause high fever, respiratory distress, brain swelling, and death. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the fatality rate at 40–75 percent and classifies Nipah as a priority public health threat, given the absence of an approved vaccine or specific treatment.

The European Commission stated that no travel restrictions or additional recommendations have been issued for EU citizens traveling to or from India at this stage. The situation is being monitored in coordination with EU delegations in New Delhi, with assurances that appropriate measures will be taken if the risk level changes.

Indian authorities report that around 200 contacts of the infected individuals have been identified, all of whom tested negative and remain symptom-free. Surveillance and containment measures are ongoing, and no new cases have been recorded so far.

Despite the limited scope of the outbreak, several Asian countries, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia, have introduced additional airport health screenings, such as temperature checks, amid concerns about potential spread.

Experts note that the Nipah virus is primarily transmitted from fruit bats to humans, either directly or through contaminated food, though human-to-human transmission is possible, particularly in healthcare settings. Symptoms typically appear within 4–14 days, but incubation periods of up to 45 days have been documented.

While no vaccine is currently available, preventive measures include avoiding fruit contaminated by bats, using protective equipment when handling animals, and maintaining strict hygiene when caring for patients. WHO data indicate that around 20 percent of survivors suffer long-term neurological complications.

It is also noted that in October last year, public consultations began in several EU countries on potential clinical trials of a genetically modified Nipah vaccine, though no trial start date has yet been announced.