Governor General Of Canada Meets Qatari Ambassador

Ottawa: The Governor General of Canada HE Mary Simon met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Canada HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari. During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries.

