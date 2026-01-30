Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Governor General Of Canada Meets Qatari Ambassador

Governor General Of Canada Meets Qatari Ambassador


2026-01-30 06:02:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: The Governor General of Canada HE Mary Simon met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Canada HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari.
During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries.

MENAFN30012026000063011010ID1110672828



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search