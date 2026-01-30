State Academic Musical Theatre Unveils New Repertoire

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre has unveiled a rich and diverse repertoire for the second month of 2026, Azernews reports.

A variety of musical and dramatic performances will be staged throughout February. On February 1, audiences will be treated to "Believe in My Song"(“Nəğməmə inan”), performed in Russian, with music by Polad Bulbuloglu and a libretto by M. Shcherbachenko.

On February 6, the musical comedy "Golden Wedding" by O. Kazimi and R. Heydar will be presented. The following day, "Telegram from a Killer" by P. Seyidli will be staged on the small stage, while "Who Is to Blame?" by A. Hagverdiyev will be performed on the main stage. On February 8, the musical comedy "The Five-Manat Bride" by S. Rustamov and M.S. Ordubadi will take the stage.

A repeat performance of "Zal qızı Zalxa", a recent addition to the theatre's repertoire, is scheduled for February 13. It is worth noting that the premiere of a new production based on Ali Amirli's play "The Mother of Seven Prisoners", directed by Samir Ghulamov with music by Javanshir Guliyev, will take place on January 30 and 31.

In addition, theatre lovers will be able to enjoy productions such as "The World Belongs to Those Who Love" by A. Pahlavan, "Bakhtiyar" by T. Guliyev, "Dedicated to Notre-Dame de Paris" based on Victor Hugo's work, and other performances throughout the month.

The Musical Theatre has also prepared a special lineup for younger audiences. On weekends in February, children can enjoy engaging performances including "Sleeping Beauty and the Dwarfs," "Little Red Riding Hood" (in Russian), "The Bremen Town Musicians and Pen," and other popular children's shows.

The State Academic Musical Theatre is one of Azerbaijan's most important cultural institutions and a cornerstone of the country's theatrical and musical life. Located in Baku, it has played a central role in the development of musical theatre in Azerbaijan for many decades.

The origins of the theatre are deeply rooted in the early 20th century with the premiere of "Husband and Wife" (Ər və Arvad), a musical comedy by Uzeyir Hajibayli, which was first staged on May 24, 1910. This production is widely regarded as the foundation of Azerbaijani musical theatre and laid the groundwork for what would become a thriving genre combining music, vocals, drama, and dance.

Officially founded in 1934, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre has since become one of the country's leading stages for musical performance. Over time its artistic scope has expanded beyond traditional musical comedies to include a broader range of performance genres. Today, its repertoire features musicals, premieres, concerts, and international festivals that draw audiences from across Azerbaijan and around the world.

The theatre's historic building underwent a major renovation between 2010 and 2013, equipping it with modern lighting and sound systems and a stage capable of 360-degree rotation. With a seating capacity of around 460 and facilities including a recording studio and rehearsal spaces, the venue supports a rich and dynamic program of artistic productions.

In 2019, the theatre was awarded the prestigious title of academic, a recognition that highlights its significant contribution to Azerbaijan's cultural life.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre continues to uphold and advance the tradition of musical theatre in Azerbaijan.