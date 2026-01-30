Russian Forces Make No Significant Gains Near Hrabovske In Sumy Region Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on a televised briefing by Viktor Tregubov, Head of the Communications for the Joint Forces Group, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“They (Russians) have entrenched themselves there and are trying to advance, but this morning, I was already asked about information from DeepState claiming they had made significant progress – I checked it, and no, they have not made major gains,” Tregubov said.

According to him, some Russian groups attempted to infiltrate toward the settlement of Riasne.

“Separate groups tried to move toward Riasne. Riasne is the settlement immediately beyond Hrabovske,” Tregubov explained.

He emphasized that these attempts were unsuccessful.

“Some groups tried to penetrate there and carry out infiltration actions. Without success,” he stressed.

At the same time, he confirmed the presence of Russian troops directly in Hrabovske.

“In Hrabovske itself, the Russians are present, and that is, of course, an unpleasant situation,” the Joint Forces representative concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the frontline on January 29, 279 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded.

