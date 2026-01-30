Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Approves Action Plan For Year Of Urban Planning And Architecture - Decree

2026-01-30 08:03:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. "The Action Plan on declaring 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan must coordinate and monitor the implementation of the measures provided for in the Action Plan approved by Part 1 of this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.

Trend News Agency

