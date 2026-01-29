ADB Reviews $2 Mln Project To Strengthen Private Capital Mobilization
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering a project aimed at supporting the development and implementation of a new metric focused on private capital mobilization, Azernews reports, citing the bank regional project will cover more than 40 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Armenia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Türkiye, Vietnam, and others. According to the information, the total financing allocated for the project amounts to...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment