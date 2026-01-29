403
Araghchi Denies Recent US Outreach
(MENAFN) Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, stated on Wednesday that there have been “no recent contacts” with US representative Steve Witkoff, amid mounting anxiety over the possibility of an American military action targeting Iran.
Speaking to official outlets and quoted by a news agency, Araghchi emphasized, “There has been no contact between me and Witkoff in recent days, and we have not requested talks,” firmly dismissing claims of renewed engagement.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that another “armada” is heading in Iran’s direction, while also claiming that Tehran is pursuing a diplomatic path with Washington. In remarks to a media outlet, Trump insisted, “They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk,” portraying Iran as eager for dialogue.
Araghchi countered by explaining that while multiple nations are serving as go-betweens and maintaining communication with Tehran, countries across the region are increasingly alarmed by the risk of rising hostilities. He cautioned that “Countries in the region understand that any military threat would destabilize the entire region,” highlighting shared regional apprehension.
The Iranian foreign minister further urged the United States to drop what he characterized as intimidation tactics, inflated conditions, and the introduction of “unreasonable issues.” He stressed that diplomatic talks follow established norms and must be conducted on the basis of equality.
Reiterating Tehran’s stance, Araghchi warned that “Negotiations under threat cannot succeed,” adding that despite expressions of mediation interest from various figures and governments, Iran’s position “remains unchanged.”
