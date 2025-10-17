Zubeen Garg's Death: Singapore Police Say No Foul Play Suspected Yet, Probe May Take 3 Months

MENAFN - Live Mint) Preliminary investigations into the death of popular Assamese singer and songwriter Zubeen Garg have ruled out any foul play, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday.

However, the probe might take up to three more months to reach its conclusion, after which findings of the same will be submitted to the State Coroner for further proceedings.

Garg passed away on 19 September after drowning while swimming off St John's Island in Singapore. The singer was in the city-state to perform for the North East India Festival scheduled for September 20-21.

Upon completion of the SPF's investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, "who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner's Inquiry (CI)”, the statement said.

A Coroner's Inquiry is a fact-finding process led by a Judicial Officer to establish the cause and circumstances of death, with its findings made public upon conclusion.

The SPF said that it has shared a copy of Garg's autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India on October 1 upon their request, despite the ongoing investigation.

The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time, the statement also asserted.

“We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” police said.

The SPF said it is aware of "speculation and false information circulating online" about the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular Indian singer.

Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, went to Guwahati on Friday to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg.

He was received by Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and other senior state leaders of the party at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, as per a PTI report.

Gandhi went to Garg's resting place at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, to offer his respects to the late singer.

Gandhi will also visit the singer's residence to convey his condolences to the bereaved family members before leaving for New Delhi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Thursday said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to pay tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg would be after 28 days of his death, but it is still ''better late than never''.

''We had expected a senior Congress leader like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or someone else to be present at the singer's cremation," the chief minister had said at a press conference, PTI reported.