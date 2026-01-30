Phone Tapping Case: SIT Issues Fresh Notices To Ex-CM KCR For Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case has issued fresh notices to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). The SIT has asked KCR to be ready for questioning on Sunday afternoon at his Hyderabad residence. KCR is yet to respond to the notices. Earlier, he had sought time and stated that he would cooperate with the SIT in the phone tapping case.

This comes after several BRS leaders, including KCR's son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao, were questioned by the SIT in connection with the case.

KCR's Previous Request for Rescheduling

Earlier, BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had requested that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reschedule his questioning in the phone-tapping case, citing a busy schedule with municipal elections. In a letter to the ACP, Jubilee Hills Division, Hyderabad, KCR stated that he is preoccupied with issuing authorisations for the elections and requested an alternative date for his examination, according to a party official.

"At present nomination to the elections to the municipalities and municipal corporations are underway. Tomorrow is the last date for filing nomination to the elections to the 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations. In view of the same, I am pre-occupied with issuing authorisation to a number of persons as the elections are being held on party basis," KCR said in a letter addressed to ACP P Venkatagiri.

"In view of the above, you may fix any other date of your convenience for my examination under Section 160 of the Cr PC," he added.

Case Background and Other Leaders Questioned

The case relates to widespread allegations of illegal phone surveillance and interception of media industry bigwigs, retired cops, and politicians during the BRS government tenure. Former DCP P. Radhakrishna Rao alleged that it was done to monitor then-Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's political rivals.

Earlier, former minister Harish Rao, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), and former BRS MP Santosh Rao were questioned by the SIT at its Jubilee Hills office in connection with the same case. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)