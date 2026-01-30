Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Internet Suspended In Parts Of Kishtwar

Internet Suspended In Parts Of Kishtwar


2026-01-30 01:10:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in certain areas of Kishtwar district in Jammu as a precautionary security measure, officials said on Friday.

An official said that mobile data services of all generations (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) will remain suspended in Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo areas of Kishtwar from the intervening night of January 29-30 till 11:59 pm on January 30.


ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken on the basis of inputs from the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, to prevent any potential misuse of data services by anti-national elements which could disturb public order, the officials said.

The suspension covers a radius of six kilometres around the specified locations.

MENAFN30012026000215011059ID1110671876



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search