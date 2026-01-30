Internet Suspended In Parts Of Kishtwar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in certain areas of Kishtwar district in Jammu as a precautionary security measure, officials said on Friday.

An official said that mobile data services of all generations (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) will remain suspended in Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo areas of Kishtwar from the intervening night of January 29-30 till 11:59 pm on January 30.

The decision was taken on the basis of inputs from the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, to prevent any potential misuse of data services by anti-national elements which could disturb public order, the officials said.

The suspension covers a radius of six kilometres around the specified locations.