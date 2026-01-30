Internet Suspended In Parts Of Kishtwar
An official said that mobile data services of all generations (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) will remain suspended in Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo areas of Kishtwar from the intervening night of January 29-30 till 11:59 pm on January 30.
The decision was taken on the basis of inputs from the Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, to prevent any potential misuse of data services by anti-national elements which could disturb public order, the officials said.
The suspension covers a radius of six kilometres around the specified locations.
