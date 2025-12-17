Coinbase And Robinhood Boost America's Tech Workforce With Top Talent

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Private Sector Partners Join US Government's New“Tech Force” Initiative

The United States government has launched a strategic initiative called the“Tech Force,” aiming to infuse federal agencies with private sector expertise in critical technology domains. Tech giants including Coinbase and Robinhood are among the nearly 30 initial partners supporting the effort, which seeks to bridge skill gaps in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and software engineering.

Announced by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the program invites tech professionals from leading firms to serve one- to two-year assignments at various federal agencies, including the Treasury, the IRS, and the Department of Commerce. The government plans to onboard approximately 1,000 early-career candidates and experienced management personnel. These experts will be hired and funded directly by their respective agencies, with private-sector organizations providing essential training to ensure a seamless transition into public service.

OPM director Scott Kupor discusses the Tech Force initiative on CNBC's“Squawk Box.”

Kupor emphasized that only about 7% of the federal workforce are early in their careers, with five to seven years of experience, compared to nearly a quarter in the private sector. To facilitate this transition and future career progression, the government and private partners plan to organize job fairs for participants once their terms conclude.

He highlighted that careers in government are often overlooked due to perceptions of complexity, but added,“The work you do in government is both challenging and impactful. Returning to the private sector afterward provides valuable experience that is highly regarded.”

Beyond Coinbase and Robinhood, the partnership roster includes industry leaders such as Apple, Amazon Web Services, Nvidia, Microsoft, Google Public Sector, OpenAI, and Palantir. This diverse coalition underscores the government's recognition of the importance of technological expertise, including skills in blockchain and cryptocurrency, as the financial system continues to integrate digital assets.

Historically, US regulators and law enforcement agencies have collaborated with blockchain analytics firms to trace cryptocurrency flows for criminal investigations and regulatory compliance. The Biden administration's working approach signals an increased effort to harness private sector innovation in enhancing national security measures and regulatory frameworks within the burgeoning crypto industry.

