SAFE Crypto Act Could Crack Down On Crypto Bad Actors

In an effort to combat the rising tide of crypto-related scams, two U.S. senators have introduced the SAFE Crypto Act, legislation designed to enhance law enforcement capabilities and foster greater cooperation across federal agencies and private sector entities. This bipartisan bill, spearheaded by Senator Elissa Slotkin and Senator Jerry Moran, seeks to create a specialized task force tasked with tackling digital asset fraud more effectively.



The SAFE Crypto Act aims to enable federal agencies to better detect and prosecute crypto scams through improved coordination.

The legislation emphasizes increased collaboration among the U.S. Treasury, law enforcement, regulators, and private industry players.

Crypto fraud losses hit $9.3 billion in 2024, up 66% from the previous year, with seniors disproportionately affected. Experts suggest the new legal framework could trigger a crackdown that deters scammers and improves investor protection.

Legislative Effort to Address Crypto Scams

Coincident with the rising incidence of crypto-related fraud, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported resulted in losses exceeding $9.3 billion in 2024-a 66% increase from 2023-U.S. lawmakers are stepping up their regulatory approach. The SAFE Crypto Act proposes a dedicated task force that would harness federal resources to combat fraud in digital assets comprehensively. Senator Slotkin highlighted that this initiative would enable authorities to utilize every available resource to prevent scams involving cryptocurrencies and digital investments.

Senator Moran underscored the importance of the legislation in providing Americans with better protections as crypto usage continues to grow. Despite ongoing efforts to raise awareness, scammers have become more sophisticated, employing increasingly complex methods to steal funds from unsuspecting investors. Many scams, often involving non-cryptocurrency assets but including crypto references, have become more challenging to detect and prosecute.

Crypto industry experts believe the bill could significantly impact the landscape of digital asset security. Gabriel Shapiro, general counsel at Delphi Labs, commented that a successful implementation might induce panic among scammers.“If this legislation is enforced robustly, scammers will likely be shaken,” Shapiro stated on X. He pointed out that top officials from agencies such as the FBI, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and the Secret Service would actively pursue high-level crypto criminals.

Source: Gabriel Shapiro

Shapiro noted that the bill could be particularly useful because current regulatory agencies overseeing securities and commodities do not focus as heavily on enforcement against scammers and hackers. Private sector players like TRM Labs are also stepping up to assist law enforcement efforts. Ari Redbord, TRM's vice president, emphasized the importance of collaboration in tracking and disrupting illicit networks in real-time, which could be pivotal in curbing crypto crime.

