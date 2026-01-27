Enphase Energy Highlights Firefighter Feedback On Microinverter-Based Solar Systems From SAFE Training Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today shared feedback from firefighters who participated in Solar and Fire Education (SAFE) training programs focused on modern solar system design and emergency response considerations. In post-training surveys, more than 98% of participating firefighters indicated they would recommend microinverter-based solar energy systems, based on their understanding of system design and safety characteristics. The survey results reflect feedback from hundreds of firefighters across multiple U.S. states who took part in hands-on SAFE trainings.

The trainings are designed to help firefighters better understand how different solar energy systems behave during emergencies. A key focus of the training is system design. By converting direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) at each individual panel, Enphase microinverter systems avoid the long, high-voltage DC runs commonly found in traditional centralized, or“string,” inverter designs. This all-AC architecture on the roof can reduce uncertainty for first responders and support clearer decision-making during residential incidents.

“Solar is becoming a standard feature on rooftops across the country, and firefighter training must evolve alongside it,” said Richard Birt, retired captain with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, founder of Solar and Fire Education, and a consultant to Enphase Energy.“Our trainings are about giving firefighters real-world, practical knowledge so they can operate more confidently around energized structures. Based on my conversations with firefighters, when they understand how microinverter-based systems work – including the elimination of high-voltage DC on the roof and built-in safety features – many view them as a more straightforward option during emergency response.”

Enphase systems are also designed with panel-level integration of rapid shutdown, a safety feature required by the National Electrical Code (NEC) that reduces voltage to safer levels during emergencies. Because Enphase microinverters handle rapid shutdown at the panel level, it removes the need for additional components like optimizers or rapid shutdown transmitters that are required in DC-based string inverter systems. This can simplify installation, enhance safety, and ensure compliance with NEC regulations out of the box.

“Safety is foundational to how we design energy systems for homes and businesses, and it is inseparable from the work firefighters do every day to protect their communities,” said Marco Krapels, chief marketing officer and head of global energy markets at Enphase Energy.“Programs like SAFE help give first responders the training and confidence they need as energy systems evolve, and we are committed to supporting education and technology that can help reduce risk during emergency situations.”

To learn more about SAFE trainings, firefighter education, and the survey results, visit the website. The SAFE website also features a video with Captain Andrew Martinez of the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, who explains why firefighters should receive updated training before interacting with modern energy systems on homes and businesses. Martinez describes how trainings help reduce uncertainty during residential incidents and notes that his department is working to incorporate these safety learnings, including consideration of microinverter-based systems that avoid long high-voltage DC runs on the roof, into its official Safety Policy and Guidelines manual.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 84.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.0 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit .

