Azerbaijan's Non-Oil And Gas Exports Reach Highest Level In History Of Independence
According to information, the figure rose by 8.1% compared to the previous year.
In 2025, gold worth $6.26 billion was imported as one of the important elements of the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves to further strengthen macroeconomic stability.
Gold imports aren't related to real consumption and economic activity. Therefore, the imports aren't taken into account during the analysis of import dynamics or import activity related to domestic demand.
Excluding gold imports, the surplus of Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance in 2025 was $6.9 million. The volume of imports excluding gold imports was $18 million, marking an increase of 2.1% compared to 2024.
