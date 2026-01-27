Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Non-Oil And Gas Exports Reach Highest Level In History Of Independence

2026-01-27 07:06:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27.​ Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas commodity exports amounted to $3.6 billion in 2025, reaching the highest level in the history of independence as a result of targeted measures to diversify the country's economy and exports, an informed source told Trend.

According to information, the figure rose by 8.1% compared to the previous year.

In 2025, gold worth $6.26 billion was imported as one of the important elements of the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves to further strengthen macroeconomic stability.

Gold imports aren't related to real consumption and economic activity. Therefore, the imports aren't taken into account during the analysis of import dynamics or import activity related to domestic demand.

Excluding gold imports, the surplus of Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance in 2025 was $6.9 million. The volume of imports excluding gold imports was $18 million, marking an increase of 2.1% compared to 2024.

Trend News Agency

