Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Wraps Up As A Milestone For Web3 Adoption

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)The Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 has concluded after two days of discussions bringing together policymakers, enterprises, investors, and builders from across the Web3 ecosystem. Organized by VAP Group and hosted in Abu Dhabi, the event focused on practical blockchain adoption, regulatory frameworks, and the convergence of blockchain with AI and digital assets. With strong government participation and a large international turnout, the show highlighted how the Middle East, and the UAE in particular, is positioning itself as a hub for enterprise-grade Web3, real-world applications, and institutionally driven innovation.



More than 5,000 attendees and 100+ speakers took part across two days in Abu Dhabi.

Panels focused on regulation, enterprise blockchain use, DeFi, AI integration, and Web3 infrastructure.

Government and institutional voices emphasized compliance and public-private collaboration. Startup showcases and pitch sessions connected early-stage projects with investors and partners.

The event underscores how blockchain is moving beyond experimentation toward real deployment across finance, public services, and digital infrastructure. Abu Dhabi's role as host reflects the UAE's broader strategy to attract Web3 builders through regulatory clarity and institutional engagement. For founders, investors, and enterprises, the conversations signal where capital, policy support, and technical focus are aligning as blockchain, AI, and digital assets increasingly intersect.



Follow-up initiatives and partnerships announced after the Abu Dhabi meetings.

How regulatory themes discussed at the event translate into concrete frameworks. The Global Blockchain Show's next edition in Riyadh, scheduled for June 29-30, 2026.

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company/PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

The two-day event provided an opportunity for government officials, business executives, investors, developers, and entrepreneurs within the blockchain space to share their thoughts and ideas on blockchain usage, legislation, the development of new technologies, and the implementation of real-world applications of the blockchain. The show attracted 5,000+ participants, and 100+ international keynote speakers were represented in 50+ different sessions and featured over 100+ different companies and startup businesses.

“It's refreshing to attend a conference like this and engage face-to-face with the audience. Having real conversations, answering questions in person, and experiencing that direct interaction makes the event truly valuable. The atmosphere and engagement are exactly what I look for in a great conference.” Carl Moon, Entrepreneur, Investor, Speaker, Founder, The Moon Group

Supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau Destination Partner, the Global Blockchain Show was much more than a standard conference; rather, it provided an environment for the global blockchain community to engage in ongoing and insightful conversations on significant issues related to digital identity, the architecture that underlies Web3, real-world assets (RWA), the integration of AI and blockchain, and the emergence of DeFi, as well as the changing economic impact of the utilization of blockchain around the world.

The Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi saw participants from all corners of the planet participate, including representatives of government, corporate, startup, investment, and tech appeals to Web3 communities. The Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi helped reinforce the rise of Abu Dhabi's position in the world as a center for blockchain innovation and supporting progressive regulations through the direction of a large team of international delegates.

Many of the leaders, founders, CEOs, and technologists who appeared on stage presented their thoughts on how blockchain technology is becoming less of an experimental model and more of an organizational and an institutional and government-funded tool.







Keynote speeches, panel discussions, fireside chats, and spotlight sessions focused on how blockchain technology currently exists and what it could possibly become in the future. The major themes discussed included



Blockchain moving from the speculative to practical applications

Roles of governments as supporters of innovative companies & regulators

Enterprise uses of blockchain for public service delivery, healthcare, supply chain, and financial sectors

Convergence of blockchain and AI technologies

Interoperability, security, scalability and Web3 infrastructure

Digital assets, DeFi, and the future of financial systems Web3 gaming on the blockchain, and the typical creators' economy



Nenter Chow, Global CEO, BitMart

Akshat Vaidya, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Maelstrom

Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder, 1inch

Stephan Lutz, CEO, BitMEX

Robin Wingardh, Co-Founder & CEO, Wingbits

Sami Waittinen, CMO, Trust Wallet

Jason Jiang, Chief Business Officer, CERTIK

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Cathy Hackl, Tech & Gaming Executive and CEO, Future Dynamics Janet Adams, COO, SingularityNET

The speeches at the event provided practical advice and lessons that were based on real implementation of blockchain technology in the world today.

“It's fun, it's exciting, this event. Last time I was here, it was in Dubai; there was good energy, and there were a lot of people discussing great topics. I would certainly recommend people come and visit the show.” Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Chairman, Animoca Brands.

There were many examples of how effective public-private partnerships, compliance-driven innovation, and forward-thinking policy frameworks will enable developers of blockchain technology to engage with institutions, regulators, and government representatives, and vice versa.

The discussions were about how regulatory clarity and supportive ecosystems, as demonstrated by the UAE and Abu Dhabi, will be critical for large-scale blockchain adoption, bringing in international businesses, and creating long-term trust from investors.

The exhibition area of the event served as a large and lively venue for showing technological innovation, showcasing blockchain startup companies, platforms built on Web3, technology companies that support infrastructure and other technologies, and companies that illustrate many of the potential next-generation technologies. The exhibition demonstrated the increasing complexity of the Web3 ecosystem and how it can encompass a variety of products and services, such as enterprise-ready platforms, decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain gaming platforms.

Through the startup pitch sessions held during the exhibition, startup companies were given numerous opportunities to showcase their ideas and projects. This gave startup founders a direct line of communication with potential investors, business clients, media, and ecosystem partners. Startups that participated included Epow, CereBree, SIXR Cricket, and others.

True to its mission, the Global Blockchain Show prioritized high-quality, outcome-driven networking. The quality of the networking sessions and opportunities created during the event facilitated strategic conversations and partnerships through the curation of the sessions created for networking and VIP closed-door meetings, as well as having a VIP dinner for long-term relationship building among industry leaders.

“This was my first year attending, and the space and audience were fantastic. I'd be happy to be involved again next year.” Nenter Chow, Global CEO, BitMart

As the Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 echoed into history, one clear message emerged: blockchain is here today and will be impacting industries, governance, and global commerce now.

The success of the Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi demonstrated how individuals can come together through collaboration and play a significant role in developing discussions that will govern the forthcoming phase of blockchain adoption on a global scale.

The Global Blockchain Show 2026

The Global Blockchain Show serves as a premier international platform convening government leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators to advance global collaboration in artificial intelligence.

Powered by VAP Group, the event reinforces the UAE's position as a leading international hub for emerging technologies, digital transformation, and forward-looking governance.

VAP Group is a leading AI, blockchain, and gaming consulting powerhouse, delivering advanced AI & Web3 solutions for 12+ years through flagship global events such as the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong presence in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our 170+ experts keep clients ahead of innovation through strategic PR, marketing, bounty campaigns, and premier global conferences. We also provide advertising, media, and staffing services.

