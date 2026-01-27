India's Adani, Embraer Announce Regional Aerospace Partnership

India's Adani Group and Brazil's Embraer SA announced on Tuesday a partnership to establish a regional transport aircraft venture in India, with plans covering manufacturing, assembly, and increased localisation efforts, marking the Adani Group's foray into the sector.

Nearly 50 Embraer aircraft of various types operate in India, including civil aircraft flown by regional carrier Star Air. The fleet is much smaller than the Airbus and Boeing aircraft that dominate Indian airlines' order books.

Embraer, which opened an office in New Delhi last year, has forecast that the South Asian nation will need at least 500 aircraft in the 80- to 146-seat range over the next 20 years.