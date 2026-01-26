403
Syrian army reports over twenty-five YPG/SDF drone attacks in Aleppo
(MENAFN) The Syrian Army reported on Sunday that the YPG/SDF launched more than 25 suicide drone strikes on its positions in the Aleppo countryside, violating a recently extended ceasefire.
According to the army’s Operations Command, the attacks targeted deployment sites around the Ayn al-Arab area, also known as Kobani, using over 25 FPV (first-person view) explosive drones. The strikes reportedly destroyed four army vehicles.
The SDF also targeted the M4 highway and nearby villages, causing injuries among civilians.
The army is currently assessing the situation and reviewing possible responses.
“The Syrian Army is considering its operational choices in response to the targeting of civilians and its deployment positions and will take the necessary measures,” the statement said.
The Defense Ministry’s Media and Communications Department reported that most of the drones were aimed at civilian homes and roads in the town of Sarrin, south of Ayn al-Arab, resulting in multiple civilian injuries. Syrian Army forces managed to shoot down several drones before they could hit roads and residential areas east of Aleppo.
In a related incident, the army said SDF forces surrounded several family homes near the village of al-Shuyoukh, as part of a “systematic arrest policy” intended to detain young men.
Clashes with local residents ensued, resulting in additional civilian injuries, according to the army’s statement.
