Dukhan Bank Announces Agreement With Rafeeq

Dukhan Bank announced the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement with Rafeeq, Qatar's first all-in-one national champion e-commerce and lifestyle platform, reinforcing the bank's commitment to delivering practical, customer-focused value beyond traditional banking services.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony held at Dukhan Bank's headquarters in Lusail, attended by senior representatives from both organisations, as well as media and key stakeholders from Qatar's digital sectors.

The partnership reflects Dukhan Bank's broader strategy to collaborate with trusted digital platforms that complement customers' everyday needs, extending the role of banking into lifestyle experiences they already engage with, while advancing purposeful innovation rooted in relevance, accessibility, and Shariah-compliant principles.

As part of the newly-signed agreement, eligible Dukhan Bank Visa Infinite, Signature, and Platinum credit cardholders can activate Rafeeq Pro for a monthly fee of QR1, compared to the regular subscription price of QR35, with the offer available until December 31. To benefit from the offer, customers must register their Dukhan Bank Visa credit card in the Rafeeq application, while cardholders currently subscribed to Rafeeq Pro will become eligible once their existing subscription period concludes Bank announces agreement with Rafeeq

Talal Ahmed al-Khaja, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, said:“Strategic partnerships thrive when they transcend traditional banking. Our collaboration with Rafeeq seamlessly integrates modern lifestyle benefits with our credit card solutions, delivering an intuitive digital experience and unparalleled value to our customers.”

Ahmed Abdulla, media consultant and advisor at Rafeeq, said:“This partnership marks an important milestone for Rafeeq. By collaborating with Dukhan Bank, we are able to extend the reach of Rafeeq Pro to a wider audience and deliver real, tangible value through an accessible and innovative offering.”

Through Rafeeq Pro, customers gain access to enhanced features and exclusive benefits designed to simplify everyday activities, including dining, essential services, and lifestyle experiences already embedded in their daily routines. By offering the subscription at a symbolic price point, the initiative aims to encourage broader adoption while delivering clear, practical value to Dukhan Bank's credit cardholders.

This partnership marks the beginning of a longer-term collaboration between Dukhan Bank and Rafeeq, focused on customer-centric innovation, digital enablement, and partnerships that meaningfully connect financial services with everyday life. Customers can learn more by visiting, or contacting the Dukhan Bank Contact Center at 800 8555.