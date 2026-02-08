Saudi Arabia And Singapore Strengthen Cooperation In Non-Profit Sector Development

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Amid growing global attention to the role of the non-profit sector in advancing social development, the recent visit of H.E. Mr. Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development of the Republic of Singapore, to Saudi Arabia's National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector marked an important milestone in institutional dialogue and international knowledge exchange.

During the visit, the Singaporean delegation was briefed on Saudi Arabia's experience in regulating and enabling the non-profit sector, including the structural and legislative transformations implemented in recent years under Saudi Vision 2030, which positions the non-profit sector as a key pillar of sustainable social development.

The National Center presented an overview of the evolution of the non-profit ecosystem in the Kingdom, highlighting performance indicators, governance models, and regulatory frameworks-particularly in the area of fundraising governance-designed to enhance transparency, compliance, and operational efficiency, while strengthening public and international trust.

Discussions also addressed the mechanisms for establishing non-profit organizations in Saudi Arabia, the rapid growth in their numbers, and their expanding contribution to the national economy. The exchange underscored models of cross-government coordination aimed at supporting the sustainability and long-term impact of the sector.

From an international perspective, the visit highlighted the International Non-Profit Sector Forum as a global platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and cross-border partnerships. The Center shared insights from the Forum's inaugural edition and outlined its future ambitions to connect global experiences and advance best practices and policy development in the non-profit field.

The discussions further explored existing cooperation between the National Center and Singaporean counterparts, including collaboration with the Asian Philanthropy Network, as well as future partnership opportunities with Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. These initiatives aim to foster joint programs and facilitate the exchange of expertise in social development and community empowerment.

Overall, the visit reflects Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to expand international partnerships in the non-profit sector, leverage global best practices, and strengthen the sector's role as a driver of sustainable social impact at both regional and international levels.