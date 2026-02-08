Memorial For Swiss Bar Fire Victims Goes Up In Flames, Police Report

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A memorial for the victims of the deadly New Year's fire in Switzerland itself caught fire early Sunday, police said, adding they were investigating what sparked the blaze.

The fire that erupted at the Le Constellation bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana in the early hours of January 1 killed 41 people and injured 115, mainly teenagers and young adults.

A makeshift memorial, laden with flowers, candles and messages of condolence set up near the site of the tragedy, caught alight around 6:00 am (0500 GMT) on Sunday, regional police said in a statement.

"Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control," Wallis police said on X.

They said an investigation had been opened into what caused the blaze at the memorial, which had long sat right in front of the burnt-out bar but had recently been moved a bit further away.

Images broadcast by Swiss public broadcaster RTS on Sunday showed the blackened top of a white, igloo-like tarpaulin erected over the memorial to protect it from the weather visible behind a white screen and police tape.



