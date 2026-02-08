Sharjah Property Expo Acres 2026 Records 17% Sales Growth, Surpassing Dh5 Billion

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition“Acres 2026” recorded property deals worth over Dh5 billion, representing a 17 per cent growth compared to the previous edition.

The Sharjah Executive Council's decision to halve real estate registration fees on transactions completed during the exhibition contributed to increased sales and visitor turnout.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) and Leader Events Management, the exhibition drew over 18,000 visitors and featured a record-breaking participation of over 120 exhibitors.

More than 200 projects were showcased, covering residential and commercial properties and master-planned communities as well.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of SCCI, said that the exhibition's success demonstrates the resilience of Sharjah's real estate market amid evolving economic conditions.

Al Owais further emphasised that the success of this year's edition reflects effective coordination between the event organisers and stakeholders across both the government and private sectors. It also embodies Sharjah's strategic vision for a real estate sector grounded in long-term planning and sustainability.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, director-general of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated that the expo registered 2,747 sales transactions with a total value of Dh5 billion, reflecting strong market demand and investor confidence in Sharjah's real estate sector.

He added that the Executive Council's implementation of a set of targeted discounts and facilitation measures played a direct role in boosting real estate transactions and attracting higher footfall, while reinforcing the confidence of investors and visitors from within the UAE and abroad.



