CSGDB Launches Eskan Smart Application

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) announced the launch of the "Eskan" smart application, the officially approved platform for delivering government housing services in the State of Qatar, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance digital transformation and develop government services in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The application aims to provide a unified digital platform enabling beneficiaries and housing unit owners to complete transactions with ease, track requests in real time, and receive automated notifications on updates, thereby enhancing transparency, improving efficiency, and accelerating service delivery.

The launch was announced during a press conference held today at the Bureau's headquarters. Director of Housing Affairs and Government Buildings, Engineer Jassim Mohammed Telfat, said that the Eskan application was developed as an integrated digital channel reflecting the objectives of the Eskan portal and unifying various housing services into a single platform accessible anytime and anywhere.

He explained that the application was designed with a strong focus on ease of use, service clarity, and full integration with approved government systems to ensure data accuracy and fast processing. It also enables users to monitor requests in real time, receive automated notifications, and reduce reliance on traditional paper-based procedures in support of comprehensive digital transformation.

Engineer Telfat noted that the Bureau launched the Eskan electronic portal in 2023 as an integrated digital platform aimed at facilitating access for government employees and property owners to housing and government buildings services within a clear regulatory digital framework.

He added that the portal laid the foundation for a modern housing system that unified service channels, simplified procedures, enhanced transparency, and improved institutional performance.

With growing demand for digital services, the launch of the Eskan smart application represents a practical extension of the electronic portal, allowing beneficiaries to manage their daily transactions conveniently through smart devices, in accordance with the highest standards of quality and accuracy.

For his part, Director of Allocation and Follow-up Department, Nasser Al Nuaimi, said that the Eskan application targets two main categories. The first includes government employees benefiting from housing and government buildings services, enabling them to apply for housing units, follow up on maintenance requests, and receive government housing in a transparent and efficient manner.

The second category comprises owners of housing units seeking to benefit from government housing services, as the application allows them to list their properties, manage property data, and follow up on requests electronically without the need for repeated in-person visits.

He emphasized that the application provides a unified digital interface for both categories, ensuring clarity, ease of use, and efficient management of daily requests.

Meanwhile, Director of Housing Planning Department, Abdullah Issa Al Hammadi, affirmed that the launch of the Eskan smart application, alongside updates to the Eskan electronic portal, represents a qualitative step in the digital transformation of the government housing sector, particularly in developing user interfaces, improving application and follow-up mechanisms, and enhancing inquiry and transparency tools.

In the same context, Head of Housing Systems Infrastructure Section, Ghada Ahmed Al Souj, said that the application offers an advanced digital user experience supported by technical features that enhance service efficiency. These include automated notifications to property owners regarding maintenance requests, the ability to print maintenance letters electronically, confirmation of maintenance completion by both owners and beneficiaries, and real-time tracking of request status from anywhere at any time. She noted that these features contribute to reducing the need for traditional physical visits and speeding up procedures.

In turn, Senior Systems Expert at the Information Systems Department, Khalid Suhail Al Saeed, explained that the Eskan application was developed as a standalone smart application in accordance with the highest technical standards, ensuring information security, protection of personal data, full integration with approved government systems, as well as performance speed and service continuity.

He added that the application was launched in parallel with comprehensive updates to the Eskan electronic portal aimed at simplifying procedures and enhancing user experience. The application provides an integrated digital experience encompassing 15 clearly categorized electronic services tailored to different user groups.

The Eskan application represents a strategic step within the integrated development path of the government housing system and reflects the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau's commitment to delivering more efficient and reliable digital services, strengthening the concept of digital government, and enhancing beneficiary satisfaction.