World Governments Summit 2027 Announced To Be Held In February Next Year

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 2:59 PM



By: Supreeta Balasubramanian



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The 2026 edition, held in Dubai from February 3 to 5, recorded the largest leadership participation in its history

As the World Governments Summit 2026 ends in Dubai, the next edition has been announced from February 1 to 3, 2026.

Guided by the vision and directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE continues to strengthen its long-standing commitment to advancing government development, fostering effective international partnerships, and exchanging successful governance practices among nations.

Recommended For You Suryakumar leads from front as India down US in T20 World Cup

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, said the summit brings to life the UAE leadership's vision of empowering governments to drive change, create opportunities, and enhance readiness to navigate rapidly evolving global challenges.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He emphasised that such efforts aim to achieve sustainable prosperity and ensure a stable and progressive future for societies worldwide.

Al Gergawi added that the summit has reinforced its position as one of the world's leading international events dedicated to government innovation and cooperation between governments and global institutions.

He said the outcomes from previous editions have helped shape key government policies and strategies, positively influencing sustainable development pathways across numerous countries.

He highlighted the growing importance of international dialogue and collaboration amid accelerating global transformations, emphasising that the World Governments Summit has become a central platform for promoting joint action, creative thinking, and innovative solutions that support long-term stability, prosperity, and human progress.

Largest leadership participation in its history

The World Governments Summit 2026, held in Dubai from February 3 to 5, 2026, recorded the largest leadership participation in its history.

The event brought together more than 6,250 participants, including decision-makers, thought leaders, and experts. It featured the participation of over 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, more than 500 ministers, and representatives from over 150 governments worldwide.

During its 13th edition, the summit hosted more than 445 dialogue sessions involving over 450 global figures, including leaders, officials, and experts.

It also welcomed more than 700 CEOs of major global companies, 87 Nobel laureates and internationally recognised scientists, and representatives from more than 80 international and regional organisations, academic institutions, and research centers, alongside prominent thinkers and futurists.

The summit's agenda included 25 global forums and more than 45 ministerial and high-level meetings.

Discussions focused on five key themes: global governance and effective leadership, community wellbeing and human capacity development, economic prosperity and emerging opportunities, the future of cities and demographic shifts, and future outlooks and emerging global opportunities.

As part of the efforts to enhance government knowledge, the summit contributed to the release of 36 strategic reports in collaboration with international knowledge partners, including think tanks, academic institutions, and research organisations.

It also hosted the third Global Ministers Survey, aimed at identifying development priorities, shaping more effective public policies, and supporting governments in addressing pressing international challenges.



World Governments Summit 2026 begins in Dubai: UAE Rulers welcome foreign delegates World Governments Summit 2026 to begin February 3–5 with record participation

ALSO READ