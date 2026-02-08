Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Residential Building Collapses In Lebanon's Tripoli, Trapping People, Sources Say

Residential Building Collapses In Lebanon's Tripoli, Trapping People, Sources Say


2026-02-08 02:22:54
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A five-storey residential building collapsed in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Sunday, trapping an unknown number of people under the rubble, security sources said.

Rescue workers and residents have so far recovered three people alive from under the rubble of the building in Tripoli's Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

