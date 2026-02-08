Residential Building Collapses In Lebanon's Tripoli, Trapping People, Sources Say

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A five-storey residential building collapsed in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Sunday, trapping an unknown number of people under the rubble, security sources said.

Rescue workers and residents have so far recovered three people alive from under the rubble of the building in Tripoli's Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.



