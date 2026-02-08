Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Panama's Commerce Minister

2026-02-08 03:02:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed met Sunday with Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Panama, HE Julio Molto, who is visiting the country.

The meeting reviewed cooperation ties between the two countries, ways to enhance bilateral trade, and opportunities for joint investment that would serve mutual interests and open new horizons for cooperation between the two friendly nations.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of common interest and stressed the importance of continued consultation and coordination to meet shared aspirations and support the strengthening of bilateral relations, as well as the development of economic and trade cooperation in the coming period.

The Peninsula

