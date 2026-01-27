Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Announces Third Honoree for 2026 Edition: Palestinian organization Taawon

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates / January 26, 2026- The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity today announced Palestinian non-profit organization Taawon as the third honoree of its seventh edition. The organization will be honored alongside the historic peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and Afghan girls' education advocate Zarqa Yaftali during the annual award ceremony at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2026.

Palestinian organization Taawon was selected in recognition of its exceptional humanitarian and developmental work, which touches the lives of over one million people annually across Palestine. Since its establishment in 1983, Taawon has invested more than USD $1 billion across various initiatives including education, youth empowerment, orphan care, cultural projects, rehabilitation of historic towns, and community development, including health, agriculture, and emergency humanitarian assistance. The organization has implemented over 8,200 projects that support Palestinians - particularly young people - in strengthening resilience, advancing opportunities, and elevating communities economically, socially, and culturally, while preserving Palestinian heritage, promoting sustainable development, and showcasing enduring civilization and renewed creativity.

Dr. Nabil H. Qaddumi, Chairman of Taawon's Board of Directors, expressed pride in the organization's selection as a 2026 honoree and conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to the award's judging committee, comprised of a global panel of experts in advancing dialogue and human coexistence.

He noted that the Palestinian organization Taawon has advanced a pioneering institutional model for humanitarian action and development, expanding its impact from immediate relief to long-term investment in education, health, youth empowerment, and social cohesion. He also added that honoring Taawon aligns with the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's mission to recognize organizations that translate the values of human fraternity into tangible impact and help people and communities in need, following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement of Taawon as the third honoree for the award's seventh edition follows the award's announcement of the first and second honorees last week, namely the historic peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and Afghan girl's advocate Ms. Zarqa Yaftali.

H.E. President Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and H.E. Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, both expressed their pride in the joint recognition, which contributes to strengthening efforts to advance peace in the Caucasus region. Ms. Zarqa Yaftali said the honor carries a powerful and inspiring message to the women of Afghanistan and offers a renewed source of hope to many girls and women around the world.

Since 2019, the award has honored 20 recipients from 20 countries including His Holiness Pope Francis (honorary recipient), Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb (honorary recipient), and international institutions and figures that have made outstanding contributions to promoting and advancing the values of human fraternity worldwide.

