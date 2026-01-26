Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple Wave Analysis 26 January 2026

2026-01-26 11:06:59
(MENAFN- FxPro) Apple: ⬆️ Buy

– Apple reversed from strong support level 245.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 260.00

Apple recently reversed up from the support area between the strong support level 245.00 (which reversed the price at the start of October), lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline from April of 2025.

This support zone was further strengthened by the support trendline of the more recently down channel from December and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from August.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Apple can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 260.00 (top of the previous wave 2).

FxPro

