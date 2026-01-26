Sharjah Maritime Academy And Massachusetts Maritime Academy Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Enhance International Collaboration In Maritime Education, Training, And Research

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Khorfakkan, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates –January 2025 - Sharjah Maritime Academy SMA and Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Sharjah Maritime Academy campus in Khorfakkan, Sharjah, to enhance international collaboration in maritime education, training, research, and institutional development.

The MoU was signed by Rear Admiral Francis McDonald, President of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, and Dr. Hashim AlZaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy. The agreement reflects the shared intention of both institutions to cooperate in the development of strategies and action plans that support high-quality maritime education and the preparation of cadets for the global maritime workforce.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation across academic programmes, professional maritime training, joint research initiatives, and continuing education, in accordance with each institution's academic regulations and national requirements. It also supports collaboration in areas related to institutional development and the sustainability of maritime education initiatives.

On the occasion of the signing, a delegation of MMA students visited the SMA campus, where they toured academic and training facilities, including simulators and laboratories. The visit provided an overview of SMA's educational environment, applied learning approach, and maritime training infrastructure.

Under the terms of the MoU, both institutions will endeavour to establish mutually beneficial programmes in shared areas of study, including: Marine transportation, Marine Engineering, Maritime Business, Maritime Logistics, Supply Chain Management.

The MoU further enables cooperation in research and development activities, exchange of faculty members, staff, and qualified undergraduate students.

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, stated:

This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our commitment to strengthening international collaboration with leading maritime education institutions, supporting the advancement of maritime education, training, and research, and contributing to the preparation of skilled professionals for the global maritime sector.”

Rear Admiral Francis McDonald, President of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, noted that the MoU provides a structured basis for academic cooperation and international engagement that supportslearning, research, and professional development in maritime disciplines.

The signing of the MoU reflects the shared interest of both institutions in contributing to the advancement of maritime education and workforce development at the international level.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy SMA:

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), based in the strategic port city of Khorfakkan, is the UAE's leading higher education institution dedicated to maritime studies, training, and research. SMA is committed to advancing excellence, innovation, and global standards in the maritime sector, offering CAA-accredited baccalaureate degrees in maritime education.

SMA ensures a world-class learning experience, with cutting-edge simulators, engineering workshops, and IMO-recognized certifications, students gain real-world expertise. The academy is regulated by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy and accredited by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC).

SMA is fosters diversity and inclusion, with 37% female enrolment, notable among maritime institutions in the Middle East. For more information, please visit . Follow Sharjah Maritime on FB, IG, X, @sharjahmaritime Linkedin and YouTube: Sharjah Maritime Academy.

About Massachusetts Maritime Academy MMA:

MMA is a fully accredited, four-year, co-educational state university offering Bachelor and Master of Science degrees that are highly regarded in the worldwide maritime industry and beyond. For more than 100 years, MMA has prepared women and men for exciting and rewarding careers on land and sea. As the nation's finest co-ed maritime college, MMA challenges students to succeed by balancing a unique regimented lifestyle with a typical four-year college environment. Located on Cape Cod, at the mouth of the scenic Cape Cod Canal, Massachusetts Maritime Academy is the ideal college to pursue the love for the ocean, concern for the environment, interest in math and science, and a thirst for adventure. Follow MMA on FB: @massmaritime, @MassMaritime; IG: @massmaritime, @mmacademyalumni; Twitter: @MMAadmissions, @MMAcademyAlumni; YouTube: Massachusetts Maritime Academy.