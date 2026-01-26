Honorary Professor of Communication and Media Studies, University of Wollongong

Sue Turnbull is an Honorary Professor of Communication and Media at the University of Wollongong. Her publications include Media Audiences (Palgrave Macmillan 2020), The TV Crime Drama (Edinburgh University Press 2014). Sue is a Chief Investigator on the Australian Research Council LInkage grant, Valuing Web Series and also on the sole Discovery project, Border Crossings: The Transnational Career of the TV Crime Drama (DP 160102510). She reviews crime fiction for the Fairfax press, is Chair of BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival and is a Life member of Sisters in Crime, Australia. Sue is also on the Board of Screen Illawarra with a mission to make the region a hub for international screen production.

–present Professor of Communication and Media Studies, University of Wollongong

1993 La Trobe University, Ph.D

ExperienceEducation