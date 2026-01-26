Sony Expands Its Turntable Lineup With New Wireless Models Designed For Both Turntable Newcomers And Audiophiles

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT have wireless connectivity, effortless operation, high-quality sound, and a timeless design

(Dubai – United Arab Emirates, 23 January 2026) – Sony today announced two new models of turntables - the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT - engineered to make it simple and easy to enjoy rich, authentic sound from vinyl records. Designed to suit both first-time vinyl listeners and audiophiles, the new turntables combine simple, intuitive operation with advanced wireless audio technology and exceptional craftsmanship.

Both models offer one-button full auto playback and Bluetooth® connectivityi supporting aptXTM, aptXTM-Adaptive, and Hi-Res Wireless Audioii allowing users to enjoy detailed sound even wirelessly, as well as through a wired connection. A USB outputiii with three-level gain control makes it easy to record vinyl to digital, while a high-quality cartridge, aluminium platter, and transparent dust cover provide stable playback and protection. Each supports 331⁄3 and 45 RPM records (7′′ and 12′′) and arrives in recycled packaging, reflecting Sony's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Perfect for newcomers to vinyl or those seeking a simple, lifestyle-friendly setup, the PS-LX3BT features a refined, aesthetic design, making it ideal for everyday spaces while fitting seamlessly into any lifestyle. Start listening right away with the attached audio cable and built-in phono equalizer. It delivers warm analogue sound with smooth tracking, perfect for everyday enjoyment.

For those looking to elevate their sound, the PS-LX5BT introduces premium refinements that enhance precise audio performance. Every element-from the rigid one-piece body and aluminium tone arm to the rubber mat and circuit design-is carefully engineered to suppress unwanted vibration and preserve audio purity. Building on this foundation of precision, it's equipped with a high-grade cartridge that delivers rich sound with a wide soundstage-ideal for focused, dedicated listening beyond everyday use. The gold-plated audio jack supports a high-grade wired connection, while its sophisticated, minimalist design blends effortlessly into any interior, elevating both sound and surroundings.

The PS-LX3BT will be available in selected countries in the Middle East from April 2026.

