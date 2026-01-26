403
S. Korea’s Former PM Passes Away in Vietnam
(MENAFN) A prominent South Korean political veteran and former prime minister has died following a fatal heart attack during an official visit to Vietnam, a news agency reported Sunday.
Lee Hae-chan, who held the position of senior vice president at the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC), suffered a sudden medical emergency on Jan. 23 in Ho Chi Minh City. The 75-year-old politician was attending an Asia-Pacific regional committee session when he collapsed, according to the news agency.
Emergency responders transported him immediately to a nearby medical facility, where doctors diagnosed an acute myocardial infarction. Despite local medical teams performing a stent procedure in an attempt to save his life, Lee succumbed to the cardiac event at 2:48 p.m. local time.
The deceased politician's career spanned decades of South Korean political history. He served seven terms as a lawmaker and emerged as a key figure in the nation's democratic movement. His tenure as prime minister under former President Roh Moo-hyun lasted from 2004 through 2006, marking a significant chapter in South Korea's modern governance.
The sudden death occurred while Lee was conducting official council business abroad, underscoring the unexpected nature of the tragedy that claimed one of South Korea's most experienced political leaders.
