Al-Balqa Applied University Joins 9 Scientific Fields In 2026 THE World University Rankings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, January 25 (Petra) – Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) has made a "new" academic milestone by being ranked in 9 scientific fields in 2026 World University Rankings by Times Higher Education (THE).This achievement reflects development of the BAU's academic and research performance and strengthens its presence in prestigious international rankings.Based on the results, the university jumped to the 501–600 band globally in Physical Sciences, Education, and Social Sciences.The BAU also advanced to the 401–500 category in Computer Science, while it landed in the 801–1000 range in both Engineering and Business and Economics.Additionally, the BAU joined the 601–800 list in Arts and Humanities, and the 1001+ range in Clinical and Health Sciences and Life Sciences.In a statement Sunday, BAU President Dr. Ahmed Fakhri Ajlouni stated this achievement reflects the institutional efforts exerted in developing academic programs and enhancing applied scientific research, noting these results contribute to consolidating the university's international position.Ajlouni also called for strengthening academic and research partnerships with local and global institutions and continuing to work on raising the quality of educational and research outputs, which would "positively" impact the university's "academic reputation and global competitiveness."For his part, the BAU Vice President for Planning and Quality Assurance, Dr. Haitham Shebli, said the university is currently working on launching a "comprehensive" institutional strategy aimed at achieving "excellence" in teaching and applied scientific research by aligning programs and initiatives with accreditation standards and international rankings.Shebli added that the ranking results were based on a methodology that relies on 18 performance indicators distributed across 5 main axes: Teaching, the research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.