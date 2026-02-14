Maha Shivratri Bhog Recipe: Make These 6 Traditional Offerings To Please Lord Shiva

Mahashivratri Fasting Recipes:The holy festival of Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 15th. On this day, sattvic, fruit-based, and pure offerings (bhog) are made to Lord Shiva. Here, we'll tell you about some traditional bhog recipes...

On Shivratri, makhana kheer is a must-offer to Lord Shiva. Roast fox nuts in ghee, add to boiling milk, and cook for 10-15 mins. Add sugar, cardamom, and thicken. Garnish with dry fruits.

Sweet potato offering is a must on Shivratri, a favorite of Lord Shiva. Make halwa by mashing boiled sweet potatoes, sautéing in ghee, adding sugar, and cooking for 5-7 mins.

Offering white foods on Shivratri is special. Make coconut ladoos in 10 mins. Lightly roast grated coconut, add rock sugar & condensed milk, form balls, and offer to Lord Shiva.

Lord Shiva's prasad is incomplete without Panchamrit. To make it, mix milk, yogurt, ghee, honey, and rock sugar. Offer to the Shivling and then have it as prasad.

An offering of Thandai is essential on Shivratri. Roast and grind almonds, cashews, pistachios, and saffron. Mix into cold milk for an instant fasting thandai. Add sugar to taste.

Rajgira (amaranth) ladoos are a sattvic offering for Shivratri. Lightly roast amaranth puffs. Mix them into melted jaggery and immediately form into small balls (ladoos).