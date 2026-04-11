Rajnath Singh Calls For Agri Modernisation, Says Army Procurement From Local Farmers A 'Significant Step'

MENAFN - IANS) Raisen, April 11 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that procurement of food grains, fruits and vegetables from farmers in areas surrounding Army cantonments is emerging as a“significant step” benefiting both soldiers and the farming community.

Addressing the 'Unnat Krishi Mahotsav' in Raisen district, Singh said,“In cantonment areas where Army units are stationed, food grains, fruits and vegetables are being procured from nearby farmers. This ensures our soldiers receive pure and fresh produce, while farmers are encouraged and move forward, especially in organic farming. It is a significant step.”

He noted that such initiatives not only strengthen local economies but also promote sustainable farming by providing assured markets to farmers near defence establishments.

Striking a personal note, Singh said he attended the event not merely in his official capacity.“I have come here today not only as a Defence Minister, but as a farmer. No matter which position I held, the farmer within me has always been at the forefront,” he said.

He observed that although several changes have taken place in agriculture in recent years and farmers are benefiting,“much still remains to be done.” The Defence Minister stressed that agriculture must receive the same priority as sectors like science and space research.

Calling for rapid transformation, Singh said India's farming sector must become technology-driven and globally competitive.

“The future of Indian agriculture lies in innovation and technology. Farmers must adopt modern practices such as drones, precision farming and scientific techniques to improve both yield and profitability,” he said.

Highlighting farmer welfare measures, Singh said the government has taken several concrete steps in recent years.“Schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi and crop insurance are being provided in recognition of farmers' dignity and hard work,” he said, adding that direct benefit transfer has ensured farmers receive the full amount without middlemen's interference.

Describing farmers as the“backbone of the nation,” Singh linked their prosperity to the country's growth and emphasised sustainable practices such as water conservation and efficient irrigation, particularly in regions like Raisen, Vidisha and Sehore.

He added that platforms like the Krishi Mahotsav serve as an important bridge between scientists and farmers, accelerating the adoption of modern technologies at the grassroots level.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other prominent leaders were present at the event, which features modern farm machinery, agri-startups and advanced agricultural technologies, drawing participation from across the country.